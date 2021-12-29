MANILA – Patrick Garcia and Nikka Martinez took to social media to celebrate the birthday of one of their daughters.

The celebrity couple both posted in their respective Instagram pages their loving message for Pia, who recently turned four years old.

“Happy, happy birthday, my sweetness! Daddy loves you so much,” Garcia wrote as he shared a photo of Pia.

Martinez, for her part, turned emotional as she realizes how much her daughter has grown.

“I clearly remember the day I found out I was pregnant… shortly after giving birth to your ate Patrice… and I was ecstatic. And even when everyone was wishing and hoping that we have a baby boy… I secretly desired another baby girl,” she said.

“I wanted you so much and God once again granted my heart’s desire to have a baby girl - my third princess! You are so beautiful, my Pia,” she added.

Martinez said Pia will forever be her “prinsesa” while promising she will never let go of her hand.

“I love you more than words can say. Happy birthday,” she said.

Aside from Pia, Garcia and Martinez have two other daughters and a baby boy.

Garcia also has an older son, Alex Jazz, from his past relationship with actress Jennylyn Mercado.