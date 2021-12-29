MANILA – Alexa Ilacad received a surprise from Eian Rances following her eviction from the “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) house the day after Christmas.

Through her Instagram Story, Ilacad shared a photo of the pink and red roses Rances sent her, accompanied by a sweet message.

"Maglalakbay patungo sa kung saan, kahit walang kasiguraduhan, dala-dala ang napagkasunduan, na tayo lang ang may alam," Rances’ note read.

Appreciative of his gesture, Ilacad captioned her post by thanking Rances for the flowers.

The two forged a close bond during their “PBB” stint.

When Rances was evicted along with Jordan Andrews, the remaining housemates at that time received messages from them.

Ilacad, however, had an intriguing one, which thrilled the housemates.

“Lex, hintayin kita dito para sa plano natin. Take care of yourself, please,” Rances told her.

Ilacad, a former child star, stayed for a total of 71 days in the ongoing celebrity edition of “PBB.” She was evicted last Sunday along with music newcomer KD Estrada after garnering the lowest combined votes to save and votes to evict.

Currently, five housemates remain inside the PBB house.