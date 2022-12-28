Kapamilya stars look regal in yearend pictorial

Kapamilya stars Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, Maymay Entrata, Sue Ramirez, and Charlie Dizon in Metro's 2022 yearend pictorial. Photos by Nice Print Photography/Courtesy of Metro.Style

MANILA — Kapamilya stars looked regal in a yearend pictorial with lifestyle platform Metro, taken during the recent ABS-CBN Christmas special "Tayo ang Ligaya ng Isa't Isa."

To mark the holidays, Metro asked the artists to summarize the past year — and for Maymay Entrata, 2022 was difficult but filled with love.

"Mahirap siya. Ang daming nangyari but at the same time, at the end of the day, na-realize ko, lahat ng ‘yun ay biyaya kasi maraming unexpected na mga bagay na hindi ko ine-expect na mangyayari ngayong 2022," Entrata said.

"Punong-puno ng pagmamahal ang taon na ito. Though maraming struggles, nangingibabaw pa rin ‘yung pagmamahal mo sa ginagawa mo," she added.

Sue Ramirez and Charlie Dizon were both grateful for the success of their respective primetime series "The Broken Marriage Vow" and "Viral Scandal."

"Oh my gosh. What a ride!" Ramirez said. "Sobrang busy ng 2022 ko and I’m so, so grateful for that. I’ve been working non-stop actually. And it’s not a problem. I treat it as a blessing. Lahat ng trabaho pumapasok na and hopefully more for 2023."

Dizon shared: "After ‘Viral Scandal’, I had the time to rest. Tapos, I was able to join the Star Magic US tour. And then now, I’m preparing for a new movie. So, overall, I’m grateful and blessed ngayong 2022."

The breakout tandem of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, meanwhile, celebrated the second season of "He's Into Her" as well as their movie "An Inconvenient Love."

"If I were to summarize this year, probably adventure would be the word," Pangilinan said. "We did so many things. It was really quite an adventure. A lot of things were new for us, ending with our first theatrical movie together. So, it’s been a blast. We can’t wait for next year. We have a lot of things also that we’re excited about that we can’t wait for our supporters to see."

"We’re so blessed to be able to just be in this position and to be part of, I guess, ABS-CBN still and all the projects we’re doing, and to be with so many amazing supporters as well, it’s really a blessing. And, we’re so happy that we got to go around for the first time this year, to see all of them, to tour, and to see them face to face," he added.

Mariano said: "Wow, it has been quite a journey, really. It’s such a rollercoaster (ride). You know, 2022, still the pandemic but of course, I’m still obviously grateful for everything that’s going on in my life. We did a movie. We did ‘He’s Into Her’. Yeah, Yeah, I’m grateful. If there’s one word I can say about 2022, it’d be grateful for me."

