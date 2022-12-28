Japanese psycho-thriller ‘Gannibal’ streams on Disney+

A scene from the Japanese series 'Gannibal.' Photo Credit: Disney+

The Japanese psycho-thriller “Gannibal” is now streaming on Disney+.

Based on its official synopsis, the series is set in Kuge, a fictional Japanese village, where a newly moved police officer Daigo Agawa arrives as a broken man.

While things start off promisingly for Agawa, a series of alarming events, including the unexpected death of an elderly villager, begin to unfold, leading him to the horrifying realization that something is deeply wrong with the village and those who live there.

Thrown into a hostile environment with suspense around every corner, it remains to be seen whether the latest police officer to patrol the streets of Kuge village be able to bring those responsible to justice before it’s too late.

Yuya Yagira plays the role of Agawa while Riho Yoshioka plays his wife Yuki, who moved to the new village in hope to find peace after going through a traumatic incident.

Show Kasamatsu takes on the role of Keisuke Goto, a member of the Goto family that dominates the mysterious Kuge village.

As of writing, the first two episodes of “Gannibal” are already available on Disney+.