MANILA -- Actress Dawn Zulueta turned to social media on Tuesday, December 27 to greet her husband, Anton Lagdameo on their 25th wedding anniversary.

On Instagram, Zulueta expressed her love for her husband as she posted a reel which shows their sweet snaps together at the beach.

"👰🏻‍♀️💍🤵🏻‍♂️ Holy crap. We’re still married? You’re still my husband? Happy Silver Wedding Anniversary, @aflagdameo ❣️ After 25 years with you, I can confidently say, loving you is the best thing that ever happened in my life," Zueluta wrote.

"I love you forever, Anton! 💋💋💋 P.S. Thanks, kids, for trying not to laugh while taking our photos. That obviously didn’t help lol ♥️ #27December1997 #silverweddinganniversary," Zulueta added.

In her previous guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Zulueta praised her husband for always being there for her and their children.

She said she's lucky to have a husband like Lagdameo.



"Masuwerte ako dahil may husband ako. Nakakapag-balance kami... Hindi ko magagawa ang lahat ng nagagawa ko ngayon if it were not for his support. Pero he's willing kasi to make adjustments na tutulungan niya ako. Ang suwerte nga," she said.

Zulueta and Lagdameo, who got married in 1997, have two children named Jacobo and Ayisha.

