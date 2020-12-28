Iza Calzado reveals she was rooting for Charlie Dizon to win Best Actress

MANILA – They were competing in the same acting category, but Iza Calzado revealed that she was rooting for her fellow nominee, promising new actress Charlie Dizon, to win during the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival awards night on Sunday.

Calzado and Dizon were nominated for Best Actress for their performances in the films “Tagpuan” and “Fan Girl,” respectively.

“Tonight, I feel blessed to witness a star shine brighter,” Calzado said in an Instagram post.

“I know we were nominated in the same category but I was really rooting for you. I am beyond happy to see you win and thrilled that you mentioned me in your speech,” she added.

According to Calzado, it gives her a sense of purpose beyond self and she considers that a great gift.

“How amazing that God used me as an instrument to help you in your journey in becoming the Fan Girl. You were destined for this, @charliedizon_. Mahal kita,” she said.

During her acceptance speech, Dizon mentioned and thanked Calzado for being instrumental to her lead role in “Fan Girl.”

“Thank you po sa MMFF at sa MMDA para sa award na ito. Gusto ko po mag thank you kay God kasi binigyan niya ako ng opportunity na mapabilang sa Fan Girl. Miss Iza, thank you dahil ikaw yung naging tulay ko kay direk Tonet para makilala nila ako,” she said.

The Antoinette Jadaone-directed film dominated the 2020 MMFF after winning eight awards in total.

Aside from Dizon’s Best Actress nod, her leading man Paulo Avelino was also named Best Actor, while Jadaone received the Best Director and Best Screenplay awards.

The other awards the film raked in were Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Editing and Best Picture. It also secured the third spot for having the Best Virtual Float.

“Fan Girl” is a collaboration of ABS-CBN Films' Black Sheep with Globe Studios, Project 8, Epicmedia, and Crossword Productions.

The movie tells the story of a 16-year-old fan who sneaks into Avelino’s home one night. It is billed as a cautionary tale about fans and their overzealous and obsessive tendencies, with the trailer warning: “Never meet you’re heroes.”

Avelino portrays himself in the movie.

