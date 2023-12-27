Paramore causes stir online after deleting content

American pop-punk band, Paramore arrive on the Red Carpet during the 50th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, February 10, 2008. Paul Buck, EPA.

American rock band Paramore caused stir among fans after they wiped their social media accounts clean and took down their website.



The group, comprising of lead singer Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York, and drummer Zac Farro, has removed the profile picture on their official YouTube and Facebook page while the content om their X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram have completely been deleted.



The group's official website paramore.net is currently inaccessible.



The move comes after the band revealed in a media interview that “there's a level of uncertainty” on Paramore’s future.



“Now that Paramore has spent the year touring behind This Is Why (and making sure to take better care of themselves while they're at it), a chapter of the band's career has come to a close. They've now fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents. As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there's a level of uncertainty,” the excerpt of article posted on the group’s Instagram page said.



The unexpected scrubbing of content pulled mixed reactions from fans. While some worry the rock trio has called it quits, others are hoping it merely signals a new era for the band.

