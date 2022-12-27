Screenshot from Prime Video

MANILA — Maria Cristina is now leading the race after winning the third challenge of "Drag Den Philippines," but lost the advantage to another competitor.

In the third episode, Sassa Gurl announced the rankings for the comedy challenge with Maria Christina leading the pack, followed by NAIA and Aries Night in the second and third place, respectively.

Pura Luka Vega took the 4th spot followed by Lady Gagita and Barbie-Q. Shewarma and O-A were called last, with the latter at the bottom of the pack.

For their third challenge, the queens have to present a spooky look based on Filipino folklore. They also have to channel Pinoy villains for their theme wear.

Both Maria Christina and Barbie-Q won the round, with the latter winning the "dragdagulan" to claim the advantage.

"(Barbie-Q) is a beauty queen. For her to do that for this challenge, it was perfect for me," Manila Luzon said during the deliberation with Eula Valdez and Nicole Cordoves.

"I love MC Black, she was able to tell the story. It felt like there was a story, it was clear. It felt like a sense of like history," they added.

Barbie-Q won the match-up and will be tasked to choose her role for next week's musical.

Hosted by Manila Luzon, "Drag Den Philippines" was launched last December 8 on Prime Video.

The show was unveiled in July 2021 as the “first-ever drag reality show” in the country, and by August held its auditions for aspiring queens.

However, it was “Drag Race Philippines,” the local version of the wildly popular “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” that first aired with Precious Paula Nicole winning the crown.

Manila Luzon made their international breakthrough via “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2011. They then appeared in two “All Stars” editions of the show, in 2012 then in 2018.

