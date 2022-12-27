MANILA – Anne Curtis took to social media to share an adorable photo of her daughter Dahlia taking in the beautiful nature in Australia.

As seen in her latest Instagram update, Curtis brought Dahlia to play at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne on Tuesday.

“Welcome home, my little love,” Curtis captioned her post.

It seems Curtis and her family will be welcoming the New Year in Australia, where her mom and brother reside.

It was in March 2020 when Curtis and her husband Erwan Heussaff welcomed Dahlia in Melbourne, where the half-Filipino actress spent her childhood before joining showbiz in the Philippines.

They only returned to Manila a year after due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

