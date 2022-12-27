MANILA – The cast members of the now defunct ABS-CBN series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” have reunited to show support for their lead star, Coco Martin.

John Prats, Mark Lapid, Raymart Santiago, and other cast members gathered to watch Martin’s new movie “Labyu with an Accent,” which is an entry to this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival.

The film also marks the first team-up of Jodi Sta. Maria and Martin, who is also the director of the movie.

“Reunited para sumuporta sa #labyuwithanaccent. Congrats @jodistamaria and Coco,” said Prats in the caption of their group photo.

Shot in the Philippines and in the US, the movie revolves around Gabo (Martin) and Trisha (Sta. Maria), who came from different backgrounds.

Trisha spent some 20 years living and working in the US, while Gabo works different jobs to make ends meet in the Philippines. The two characters cross paths as Trish returns to the country.

It is one of the offerings of Star Cinema at the film festival, the other one being Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi’s “Partners In Crime.”

Related video: