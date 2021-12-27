Meet the new set of 'I Can See Your Voice' mainstays

MANILA — TV host Luis Manzano and a new set of “SINGvestigators” have assembled for the nearing return of the mystery music game show “I Can See Your Voice.”

On Instagram on Monday, singer Klarisse de Guzman shared selfies on the set of the ABS-CBN program. She is seen with Manzano, and her fellow “SINGvestigators” — comedians MC, Lassy, and Negi, and actor Nikko Natividad.

“Masaya ‘to!” De Guzman captioned the photos.

The “Your Face Sounds Familiar” champion’s post marked the first time the new set of mainstays was revealed, following confirmation that the game show would return for its fourth season.

See-nong excited, Kapamilya? Taas ang 🙋! Excited kami dahil, promise, riot ‘to!!! pic.twitter.com/bpZ8LOZZ5Z — ICanSeeYourVoice PH (@ICSYVPH) December 18, 2021

Aside from Negi, who was part of the third season, all the “SINGvestigators” are new. Natividad was briefly part of the prior edition, but was not a regular.

As in the original Korean format, “I Can See Your Voice” sees a guest celebrity guess which among the “See-cret Songers” is the actual singer, without hearing them actually sing until the end.

Its fresh season will airs weekends starting January 8 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC.