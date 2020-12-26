LOOK: KC Concepcion joins mom Sharon, Pangilinans to celebrate Christmas

Local showbiz icon Sharon Cuneta reunited with daughter KC Concepcion, as both spent Christmas with Cuneta’s husband, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, and their children.

“A quiet, peaceful, heartfelt Christmas with my Queen. Merry Christmas, loves!” Concepcion, Cuneta’s daughter with actor and ex-husband Gabby Concepcion, wrote on Instagram to go with a photo of her and Cuneta.

On Cuneta’s account, she shared an image of her, Concepcion and the Pangilinans, saying the “Mega family’s complete this special day . . . praise God!”

Also on the photo were Cuneta-Pangilinan siblings Frankie and siblings Miel and Miguel.

With their reunion, a surprise gesture by Concepcion, mother and daughter’s apparent beef earlier this year now seems a distant past.

Concepcion’s absence during Cuneta’s birthday celebration in January set off an exchange of messages on social media revealing an apparent rift between the two.

They evidently made peace not long after when Cuneta promoted Concepcion’s new YouTube page on Cuneta’s social media account.