Iwa Moto describes growing family as 'perfectly imperfect'

MANILA – “Perfectly imperfect.”

That was how Iwa Moto described her growing family with Pampi Lacson.

On Instagram, the former actress shared photos from a shoot they did just before Christmas.

Aside from her, Lacson and their daughter Eve, also part of their family pictorial was Thirdy, Lacson’s son with his former wife Jodi Sta. Maria.

After having forged a close friendship with Sta. Maria, Moto has repeatedly expressed in the past that she considers Thirdy also as her own.

Aside from their huge smiles, Moto also showed off in the pictures her growing baby bump as she and Lacson are expecting their second child.

It was in July when Moto announced her second pregnancy.

“Hello there little one,” she wrote in the caption. “We are all excited to meet you. But for now chill ka muna diyan. Magpalaki ka at magpalakas. 'Wag mo na pahirapan si mommy, ha. Love you.”

Among those who expressed excitement for the baby was Sta. Maria.

