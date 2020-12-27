Bong Revilla, Lani Mercado's daughter Gianna gets engaged

MANILA – The daughter of Bong Revilla and Lani Mercado is now engaged.

Gianna Revilla shared the news through an Instagram post on Christmas Day.

“BEST CHRISTMAS GIFT EVER,” she wrote.

“Words cannot express how happy I am! I’m thrilled for what God has prepared for us baby. I will love you forever, through thick and thin,” she added before tagging her now fiancé, Jed Patricio.

Patricio, for his part, said he is “beyond excited” to finally start this new chapter of his life with Revilla soon.

“I can’t imagine life without you. You make everything better. You have my heart. Always and forever, Gianna,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mercado also took to social media to congratulate her daughter and future son-in-law.

“It has been 9 yrs and now both of you decided to take it to the next level. Congrats mga anak!!! Prayers for both of you. We love you both,” she said.