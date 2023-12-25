How stars celebrated Christmas 2023

Sunshine Cruz and children Manny Pacquiao Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes Jhong Hilario Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto with family Melai Cantiveros and Jason Francisco Daniel Padilla and Karla Estrada Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza

MANILA — Filipino celebrities had different ways to celebrate Christmas this 2023.

For Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza, it was their first holiday celebration as a married couple.

The Filipino family tradition of watching films under the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) on Christmas day is also back.

"Rewind" stars Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera took the opportunity to spend their time with their viewers.

Gerald Anderson went overseas with Julia Barretto and her family.

Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano also had a special moment their child Isabella Rose and her first Christmas.

RELATED VIDEO: