Ben&Ben amazed with song's inclusion in 'Rewind'

Photo from Ben&Ben's Facebook page.

MANILA — OPM band Ben&Ben shared how amazed they are with their song's inclusion in the Metro Manila Film Festival movie "Rewind."

In a Facebook post, the band showed how emotional they were watching the film.

"Nung napanood namin yung #RewindMMFF , magang mga mata, pulang mga ilong at ubos na mga tissue kaming lahat paglabas," Ben&Ben said.

"Maliban sa grabeng tagos sa puso yung movie na ‘to, at ang husay ng acting ni Dingdong, Marian, at buong cast, ay isa rin ito sa pinakamahusay, malalim, at world-class storytelling na pelikulang napanood namin in recent times," they added.

They felt that their song "Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay" was made into a movie.

"Ang dami naming natutunang mahalagang life lesson, at parang ginawang movie yung inspirasyon ng kantang 'Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay.' Congrats po sa lahat ng bumubuo ng pelikulang Rewind! A must-watch with your family or your loved ones," they said.

"Rewind" is the much-awaited return of Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera on the big screen. It is an official entry to the 49th MMFF.

It revolves around John (Dingdong), who looks to make up for lost time after an accident cost his wife's life.

Desperate to have his wife Mary (Marian) back into his life and to mend his relationship with their son Austin (Jordan Lim), he receives unexpected help from Lods, played by Pepe Herrera — giving him a chance to start anew and amend his wrongdoings to his family.

But along with this opportunity, a costly consequence awaits.

Also part of the stellar cast are Sue Ramirez, Joross Gamboa, Lito Pimentel, Ina Feleo, Ariel Ureta, Pamu Pomerada, Mary Joy Apostol, Via Antonio, Chamyto Aguedan, and Coney Reyes.

"Rewind" and 9 other MMFF entries are now screening in cinemas nationwide.

RELATED VIDEO: