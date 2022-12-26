'The Witcher: Blood Origin' star Michelle Yeoh stays ready to fight

Netflix "The Witcher: Blood Origin"

Michelle Yeoh first rose to fame in the '90s and made a name for herself in action films where she did many of her own stunts.

The former Bond girl and the star of critically acclaimed films like 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' has a new series called 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' where she once again displays her remarkable fighting form.

"I train every day. I incorporated all these kinds of things in my everyday routine. It's like when you wake up, you go through your whole routine and this is part of how I live my life," Yeoh shared.

"So when I have a role like this, I don't have to go, 'Oh, my God, I've not been practicing for the last half a year. So let me quickly get back into it.' But what's more important is working with an amazing stunt coordinator who understands that it's not just about the movement but the drama and where this character is coming from. That her tribe is called the Ghost Tribe. And why do they have a name like that is because they move around. You don't know where they are, they're not seen. They're able to move with such speed and stealth."

In the four-part series, she plays a sword master, the very last from a nomadic tribe.

The actress shared what aspect of the story really interested her.

"It really was this character called Scían. I've never played an elf before. I'm constantly looking for new challenges, new characters, so no one can put me in a box and say 'Oh, she can only do this kind of thing.' It's just like, if I want to play an elf, I want to play it in the series, The Witcher where everybody loves."

The actress also finds herself in a new position in Hollywood. She is one of the frontrunners for Best Actress this award season for her performance in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

When asked if she gets overwhelmed by it all or if she's taking it all in stride, Yeoh said, "A bit of everything actually, you know. You get overwhelmed and you're like, 'Well, what? No, no, no, no, no. Don’t jinx me! No, no, no. I’m not hearing this!' But I'm surrounded by amazing friends and family, especially also in the industry who say, ‘Breathe. Breathe. It's okay.’ Because yes... This is the first time."

Overseen by showrunner and writer Declan de Barra, 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' also stars Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, Michelle Yeoh, Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, and Minnie Driver.

It comes out on Netflix starting Christmas Day.