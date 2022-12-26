MANILA – Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez treated Alyssa Gibbs and her husband Anton Cruz to a celebratory dinner in the Philippines less than a month since they tied the knot in Australia.

Based on Alcasid’s Instagram post, he and Velasquez were apparently tapped as principal sponsors in Alyssa and Anton’s wedding, making them the newlyweds’ godparents.

“So happy to see mareng Bing. Pareng Janno, and inaanaks Chi and Anton. We love you guys!! Ty @jannolategibbs for the pic,” Alcasid captioned his post.

To which Alyssa replied: “What a lovely dinner! Thank u ninong & ninang @ogiealcasid @reginevalcasid.”

Janno shared the same set of photos in his own page, and said: “Thank you Ninong/Ninang Ogie and Regine for the lovely Wedding gift-dinner for Chi n Anton. Great catching up w/ you. Nate is adorable.”

Alyssa and Cruz got married after five years of being engaged. The couple shared photos from the wedding last November.