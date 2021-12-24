An anguished Aurora (Sharon Cuneta) recalls the apparent deaths of her boyfriend Oscar and their daughter, in the December 24 episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’

MANILA — The action series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” went full drama in its Christmas Eve episode, as it explored the tragic past of Sharon Cuneta’s character Aurora — and reminded viewers just why the screen icon remains today one of showbiz’s most acclaimed actresses.

In the episode titled “Pag-ibig,” the reason behind Aurora’s resentment towards her father, Don Ignacio (Tommy Abuel), was finally revealed.

Aurora had flown back to the US upon news that Ignacio was in critical condition, after being ambushed by Mara (Julia Montes) and her group.

Now that Ignacio appeared on his way to recovery, Aurora told him she was finished with her obligation and would fly back to America. Ignacio pleaded Aurora to stay, telling her he regrets the pain he had caused her.

In flashbacks, Ignacio kept apart Aurora and her boyfriend Oscar (Rowell Santiago), who at the time was a fisherman whom the Guillermo patriarch was convinced only wooed his daughter for their money.

The defiant Aurora eloped with Oscar, trading her luxurious upbringing for a life by the sea. There, she formed close ties with Oscar’s friends Armando (John Estrada) and Lolita (Rosanna Roces).

Unlike Lolita, who welcomed Aurora with open arms, Armando was cautious. He was concerned that Ignacio would retaliate, putting them and their fellow fishermen in the crossfire.

Armando’s worst fears came true. Nearly a year later, after both Lolita and Aurora gave birth to their respective children Laura and Maria Isabel, Ignacio managed to track down his daughter’s whereabouts.

Ignacio, accompanied by his equally ruthless brother Eduardo (Roi Vinzon) and their goons, rampaged through the fishing village to find Aurora.

Witnessing Oscar apparently getting shot dead, Aurora scurried away with her newborn in her arms. Entrusting Maria Isabel to Lolita, Aurora rushed back to Oscar, only to be captured by Eduardo.

Ignacio blamed an anguished Aurora for the loss of lives in the village, saying he ordered every single one killed. This led Aurora to believe that Maria Isabel died, too.

Ignacio appeared to immediately regret the massacre when the inconsolable Aurora revealed that he had a granddaughter, whose blood was now on his hands.

Aurora never saw the remains of Oscar and Maria Isabel.

Oscar survived and eventually became president of the Philippines — and so did Armando and Lolita, who raised a girl whom they would call Mara and mold as a vengeful weapon against Ignacio.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights and is accessible on several platforms: Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.