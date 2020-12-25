BTS member V releases Christmas K-pop song Snow Flower

Singer V from BTS released a Christmas song, Snow Flower, and expressed the hope it would bring the band’s fans “warm comfort and happiness”. Band mate Jimin also released a Christmas song. Big Hit Entertainment

As the clock struck midnight in Seoul on Christmas Eve, BTS member V (Kim Taehyung) surprised fans around the world with a new song, Snow Flower.

Shared via SoundCloud and featuring co-producer Peakboy, Snow Flower is a smooth, jazzy Christmas tune that exudes love and warmth.

On BTS’ blog, V wrote that this year was one when time felt like it stopped, and as the end of the year approaches he is concerned about many people feeling increasingly anxious and depressed.

“For today, I hope that white flowers will come down to your hearts and [you] feel a little warm comfort and happiness,” he wrote.

V also shared that because his upcoming first mixtape has been delayed, he worked quickly to create this song and share it with BTS fans, known collectively as Army.

The song arrived just a few hours after fellow BTS member Jimin shared his tender song Christmas Love . The back-to-back releases were well received by fans, who pointed out how V and Jimin are well known as best friends within the act.

The pair even sang about their friendship on the song Friends from the group’s February release, the Grammy-nominated Map of the Soul: 7 album.

