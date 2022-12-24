Ivana Alawi will be working on Christmas and her birthday

Ivana Alawi at the launch of her latest endorsement MaxiJuice



MANILA -- After wrapping up the primetime teleserye, “A Family Affair” with Gerald Anderson last November, actress and social media influencer went straight to doing the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry with Vice Ganda, “Partners in Crime,” which opens on Christmas.

December 25 also happens to be Alawi’s birthday. She is turning 26 this year but she has no time to celebrate as she will be devoted on promoting “Partners in Crime” in the MMFF.

“My birthday wish is for this pandemic to really end for good so we can all go back to everything that we used to do,” she told ABS-CBN at the launch of her latest endorsement MaxiJuice.

“Sana maging masaya tayong lahat this Christmas.”

Even now that she is also into acting on TV and films, Alawi insisted she is not leaving social media, where she has gained millions of followers.

“Even if I’m busy, I still find time to do my vlog,” Alawi said. “Important sa akin ang mga viewers ko and they’re happy about the content.

“Iba ang movie, iba ang vlog. Sa movie, you portray a character. Sa vlog, ikaw talaga ‘yun. I love helping people and I do that through my vlog. So I will still continue doing my vlog.

“Ayokong makisali sa ano mang issue. Gusto ko tahimik lang. Masaya lang ako sa life ko. Marami akong nagiging collaboration sa other media influencers. Always open ako to collaborate with them.”

