TNT Boys' most memorable Christmas

MANILA -- The TNT Boys Mackie Empuerto, Francis Concepcion and Kiefer Sanchez have always looked forward to the most wonderful time of the year because they can be with their families.

As the trio rose in popularity, their schedules became really loaded with work, so time spent with the family was always precious and much anticipated.

Interestingly, all three boys remember December 2019 as their most memorable Christmas.

“My most memorable Christmas was in 2019, dahil kasama ko po ‘yung maliit kong kapatid na si Liam na nakakalakad na po nung time na ‘yun,” Empuerto told ABS-CBN News.

“Also, nakasama ko ‘yung mga cousins ko na matagal ko nang hindi nakikita. Super busy po ako nung 2019, so puro work lang po ako that time. I’m glad na nung Christmas ay nakapag-celebrate ako ng Christmas with my family.”

The Empuertos make it a point to gather together on December 24, when they have their Christmas party salubong.

“’Pag dating po ng 12 midnight, super excited ako palagi sa exchange gifts and lagi po akong sumasali sa mga games,” Empuerto said. “Palagi po kaming masayang lahat.”

Sanchez also remembers 2019 as his most memorable Christmas. At that time, his maternal grandma was still around and observed the holidays with them. Little did they know then, that was his lola’s last Christmas with the family.

“My family gathered to celebrate Christmas at our lola’s house and I was so happy to spend time with all of them,” Sanchez recalled. “It was different because it was my lola’s last Christmas day with us.”

Christmas 2019 was likewise the most memorable for Concepcion, who went home to Zamboanga that year. “I spent the Christmas holidays with my parents and siblings,” he looked back. “We went to peryas to play.

“I was away from home the whole year, that was why that Christmas was memorable because I got to spend it with all them. We all had a great time.”

Concepcion knew that holiday was different from his other Christmases in the past since he got to spend it with his loved ones in his hometown. “It was the most treasured moment for me,” he fondly admitted. “We ate, played and slept together.”

Not one among the boys has experienced a white Christmas yet, but they all expressed their desire to go abroad one December and spend the holidays there.

“I really want to experience Christmas in another country soon,” Empuerto said. “That will surely be something different and exciting for us.”

“I hope it will happen,” Sanchez said. Concepcion shares the same, exciting wish.

The TNT Boys are all optimistic that Christmas this year will be a lot better than 2020, when the virus took over the world, separating family and friends.

“Plans ko po sa Christmas ay magkakasama lang kami ng buong family ko,” Empuerto said. “Last year, nasa strict lockdown pa tayo. Until now naman, pero hindi katulad before na super strict at super taas ng [COVID] cases.

“Nag-adjust pa tayo sa new normal ngayon kasi pero medyo okay na at medyo nasanay na rin ako sa new normal.”

As far as Sanchez is concerned, he knows Christmas in his family tradition, where they gather together and do exchange gifts. From the time he was a kid, Sanchez fondly reminisced giving gifts on Christmas day is something that he always did.

“I do not have any plans yet, but if I get back home to Davao, I want to celebrate Christmas again with my family,” Sanchez said. “We get together, cook and eat some little food we have on the table.”

Concepcion wants to go home to Zamboanga and celebrate the holidays again with his parents and siblings. “This will be the first Christmas of my youngest brother,” he revealed. “I am excited to see and play with him. I’m really looking forward to be with my family.”

The TNT Boys have a collective New Year’s wish -- that 2022 will be a much better year for everyone, free and safe from this virus.

“I am hoping that 2022 will be a better year for all of us,” Concepcion said. “Perhaps, I can go out, walk freely and play outside with less restrictions.”

“My thoughts about New Year 2022 is that I hope the whole world will be better soon and the pandemic will never come back so that all of us can get our normal life back in God’s guidance,” Sanchez maintained.

“My thoughts about this coming new year is sana marami pang blessings ang dumating sa buhay ko,” Empuerto wished. “Sana ay masaya ako and sana, by that time, magawa ko na yung plans na hindi ko pa nagagawa.”

After one year and nine months of not coming out to perform together, because minors were locked down at home, the TNT Boys are back to singing together again.

They recently recorded a Christmas tune, “Sa Araw ng Pasko,” reimagining the ditty written by prolific and award-winning songwriter, Vehnee Saturno, more than two decades ago.

The original recording was performed by an all-star cast led by Pops Fernandez, Jolina Magdangal and Jamie Rivera, with Carol Banawa, Geraldine Roxas, Jeffrey Hidalgo, James Coronel, Roselle Nava, Lindsay Custodio and Tootsie Guevarra.

The re-imagined version by the TNT Boys was given a new flavor. English lyrics were added by Saturno, who also inserted a rap part with the help of vocal coach Froilan Canlas, for the trio’s global followers and young audience.

The TNT Boys were not even specks yet on their mother’s wombs when Saturno wrote “Sa Araw ng Pasko,” that was released in 1998. Yet, Empuerto, Concepcion and Sanchez were honored to have been given the chance to re-imagine the Christmas song.

“Super saya ko po na nakapag-record kami ng different version ng ‘Sa Araw ng Pasko’,” Empuerto said. “Super iba po siya compared sa original and may rap pa po.

“Super challenging, pero masaya naman po na natapos namin ang recording and excited po akong marinig ng lahat.”

Sanchez considers it an “honor” for the TNT Boys to render a Saturno classic Christmas composition. “Singing Sir Vehnee's new version ‘Sa Araw ng Pasko’ is really an honor, because it has a new version that has English and rap parts.”

Concepcion feels the rap part was fun. “We were quite uncomfortable at first, since we got used to singing ‘Sa Araw ng Pasko’ in Tagalog,” related Concepcion. “It was just a little weird to sing it in English and with a faster beat.

“The whole song came up good. I am happy with the outcome singing it with my Kuyas for this Christmas.”

Two years ago, the TNT Boys first rendered the cover version of “Sa Araw ng Pasko.” Hence, singing the song again, although with variations, was no longer a hard part for the three of them this time around.