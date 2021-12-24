BTS' Suga tests positive for COVID-19

BTS rapper Suga. FILE

Suga, songwriter and rapper for K-pop sensation BTS, has tested positive for COVID-19, his management Big Hit Music announced on Friday.

Upon his return to Korea from the US on December 23, Suga immediately underwent PCR test and self-quarantine. His result showed he was positive for the infection on December 24.

The K-pop performer, who was fully vaccinated in late August, "is not presenting any symptoms as of today," according to Big Hit, as reported by Soompi.

"He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities," the agency said.

Big Hit also detailed the timeline of Suga's travels and his COVID-19 precautions, saying he had no recent contact with fellow BTS members in that duration.

"Suga, who had a number of personal engagements in the United States during BTS’s official time off, tested negative for the PCR test taken before traveling to the United States and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea. He received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members," it said.

The company also emphasized that it "places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Suga in his speedy recovery."

"We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities," Big Hit said.

Within minutes after Big Hit announced Suga's condition, ARMY, or fans of BTS, flooded Twitter with wishes of recovery for the rapper, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi.

As of writing, "Get Well Soon Yoongi" remained among the top trends on Twitter in the Philippines.