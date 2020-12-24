LOOK: Vico Sotto reunites with dad Vic after 9 months on Christmas Eve

MANILA – Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto took to social media to share a photo with his father, screen veteran Vic Sotto.

The picture shows Vic with his daughter Tali on his lap, while Vico is standing behind them.

“First time to see Papa, Pauleen, and Tali after 9 MONTHS,” Vico wrote of their reunion which was delayed by the still ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Vico then shared an inspirational message to his followers.

“For those of you who are able to spend time with your loved ones this Christmas – make the most of it," he said.

"For those who are unable to do so because of work, quarantine, or other circumstances, let's still find ways to celebrate the spirit of Christmas with one another... kahit virtually lang muna,” he added.

Vico said it is his hope that the spirit of Christmas will not be lost despite all the challenges the year 2020 has brought.

“Nawa'y sa gitna ng maraming pagsubok ay maipadama pa rin natin sa isa't isa ang tunay na diwa ng Pasko,” he said.

Vico is Vic’s son with actress Coney Reyes.

Early this month, Vico also reunited with his brother, Oyo Boy Sotto, for the first time in nine months when he visited him at the set of his television series. Oyo Boy is Vic’s son with Dina Bonnevie.

