‘Kamukha ko, pero hindi ako’: Maine Mendoza denies ‘scandal’; manager to sue ‘deepfake’ perpetrator

Actress Maine Mendoza.

MANILA — Maine Mendoza on Wednesday denied being the woman in a circulating “scandal” online, with her manager issuing a cybercrime warning against anyone who will continue to share the alleged sex video.

On Twitter, the actress reacted candidly to a follower who tweeted to her a screenshot of the video, saying she sees a resemblance between her and the woman.

“Wtf???? Sobrang kamukha ko kinilabutan ako pero hindi ako to!” she wrote.

Mendoza’s manager Rams David released an official statement, similarly denying the actress’ involvement in the video, and with a warning of legal action against perpetrators linking his talent to the so-called “scandal.”

All Access Artists, the talent management group, said the video “has been digitally manipulated using deepfake technology.”

“Ms. Mendoza is not involved in the said video and neither does she participate in the making of pornographic and other explicit materials.”

All Access Artists added that it “will not hesitate to take appropriate legal action against any person circulating the same.”

“We intend to hold those individuals criminally and civilly liable for the damage caused to Ms. Mendoza.”

It then urged the public to be “more discerning of the content they see online and to help us take down this voyeuristic and defamatory content.”

“We are grateful for you continued trust and support for Ms. Mendoza,” the group said. “Rest assured that we are taking all the necessary steps to hold the individuals involved accountable and we are coordinating with the proper government agencies to remove the content online permanently.”