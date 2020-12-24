Here are 10 facts about 'Alice in Borderland' as it announces second season

Netflix

MANILA – The Japanese original live action series “Alice in Borderland” has been renewed for a second season.

This was announced by Netflix on Thursday following the success of its first season not just in Asia but around the world.

According to Netflix’s official synopsis, “Alice in Borderland” is about an aimless gamer and his two friends who find themselves in a parallel Tokyo, where they are forced to compete in a series of sadistic games to survive.

The series is based on the popular sci-fi-thriller manga of the same name.

While its second season has yet to become available on Netflix, the streaming platform has provided its fans some facts and trivia about the first season of “Alice in Bordeland.”

Check if you already know any of these below.

1. Since launching on December 10, "Alice in Borderland" has been popular across Asia — making it to Top 10 in Malaysia, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam — as well as outside, making it to Top 10 in Germany, France, Portugal, Austria and Greece, among other places. In all, it’s been in Top 10 in nearly 40 countries/territories.

2. The series is an adaptation of Haro Aso’s hit comic of the same name. It was serialized in Japanese weekly comic books Weekly Shonen Sunday S and Weekly Shonen Sunday from 2010 to 2016.

3. Google searches for the manga series "Alice in Borderland" shot up globally around the time of its series adaptation release. People around the world also discovered and searched for the lead actors Kento Yamakazi and Tao Tsuchiya, who are both household names in Japan. Yamakazi and director Shinsuke Sato have previously worked together on the 2019 hit film :"Kingdom," which is also an adaptation of a manga series.

4. Aso based the lead character, Arisu, on himself. “I remembered how I was when I was around 20 years old and created Arisu based on my own indecisiveness.”

5. The scene in episode 1, featuring a deserted Shibuya Scramble Crossing (one of the busiest intersections in Tokyo), was not shot in Shibuya at all. It was filmed on a massive open set in Ashikaga city, Tochigi Prefecture, over 100 kms away from the actual Shibuya Crossing.

6. Originally, Arisu and his friends were to meet in front of a Starbucks in Shibuya, but because of the complexity of a glass-covered set, the location was changed to a sign in front of the station.

7. The scene of Arisu and his friends running from a crowded street into the public restroom in Shibuya Station, waiting, and then coming out to see an empty Shibuya is filmed in a single take that lasts longer than 4 minutes. As a result, the team had to physically create everything that appears on screen.

8. In the Shibuya scene, everything apart from the ticket gate, the public restroom and the road was created with CGI. To keep the setting authentic, the visual effects director even recreated the shadow of the Tokyu Building that would normally fall on that location.

9. The production of the tiger in Episode 5 was a truly global effort. It was supervised by Dutch animation director, Erik-Jan De Boer, who has previously won an Academy Award for creating the tiger in "Life of Pi." The production work was done by Indian animation and VFX studio Anibrain. Overall, these visual effects involved teams from Japan, Singapore, USA (Los Angeles), and India.

10. To create the black panther in episode 4, the visual effects team had to visit the zoo to research the feel and movement of the animal and its fur.

