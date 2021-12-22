MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate his wedding anniversary with wife, Regine Velasquez.

Uploading a cozy photo of them together, Alcasid told his wife how blessed he feels to have been married to her for 11 years now.

“Loving you is a blessing and being loved by you is pure heaven. Happy anniversary my love. Having you in my life is the biggest gift from above,” he wrote. “I love you with all my heart Regine.”

Velasquez, for her part, also shared a sweet photo of them together while professing her love for her husband.

“11 years. Happy anniversary baba @ogiealcasid I love you morest,” her simple but sweet caption read.

Alcasid and Velasquez confirmed their relationship in 2007 and got married in December 2010.

They have a son, Nathaniel James, who turned 10 last November 8.

Both are mainstays in the ABS-CBN concert variety program “ASAP Natin To” which airs every Sunday.