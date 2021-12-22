Coco Martin stars in new Brillante Mendoza film

MANILA – Coco Martin is reuniting with filmmaker Brillante Mendoza for a new film.

According to an Instagram post by actress Gladys Reyes, Martin is the lead star of Mendoza’s upcoming Kapampangan movie “Apag.”

“First time working with both of them and I must say, truly a memorable experience. Enjoyed talking to Coco and hearing stories from him in between takes. I admire how humble and hardworking he is,” Reyes wrote in the caption.

The movie also features Gina Pareno, Jaclyn Jose, Lito Lapid, Julio Diaz and Martin’s younger brother Ronwaldo.

Grateful for the opportunity to work with a great cast, Reyes said she is looking forward to their next shooting days.

“Working with these multi-awarded actors and director in one movie is indeed a big blessing! Having so much fun with them and at this early, we're already like a big family on the set,” she said.

Aside from “Apag,” Martin also has his hands full while working on the ABS-CBN series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” which is celebrating its sixth anniversary.