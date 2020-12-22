Ronnie, Loisa talk about working on 'Unloving U' under new normal

MANILA – ABS-CBN on Sunday gave a first glimpse of the upcoming digital series “Unloving U” starring Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio.

Its story follows a forbidden love between the two lead characters portrayed by the real-life couple.

In an interview backstage at the ABS-CBN Christmas Special on Sunday, the two shared what it was like taping the series under the new normal.

“Sobrang saya nila katrabaho and 'yung taping sobrang saya. Nakaka-miss [magtrabaho],” raved Alonte.

“Nag-enjoy lang kami sa lock in taping. First time namin kasi after pandemic, ngayon na lang ulit kami nakapag-taping. Iba 'yung experience pero sobrang nag-enjoy kami sa set,” added Andalio.

When asked for a message for their fans who stuck with them even if they did not have any show during the pandemic, Andalio said: “Maraming salamat sa inyo sa paghihintay. Hindi ba siyempre ang mga fans, sobrang nabo-bore din sila kapag wala silang inaabangan sa mga iniidolo nila? Pero sobra kaming nagpapasalamat sa inyo kasi nandiyan pa rin kayo hanggang ngayon at mas dumadami ang family natin.”

Directed by Easy Ferrer, “Unloving U” is one of ABS-CBN’s offerings in 2021 that will be available on iWantTFC in February.

It also stars another real-life couple, Gelli de Belen and Ariel Rivera.

Aside from “Unloving U,” the other ABS-CBN projects that will be shown on iWantTFC next year include “Count Your Lucky Stars” starring Jerry Yan and Shen Yue; “Tenement 66” starring Francine Diaz and Francis Magundayao; “Hoy… I Love You” starring Joross Gamboa and Roxanne Guinoo; and the Thai series “A Tale of a Thousand Stars.”

