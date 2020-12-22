Ronnie Liang hopes to inspire Pinoys this 2020 with Christmas songs

MANILA -- Just in time for the holidays, Ronnie Liang released renditions of the Christmas songs "Tuloy na Tuloy pa rin ang Pasko" and "Sana Ngayong Pasko."

In a statement, Liang said he hopes to inspire his fellow Filipinos and encourage them to celebrate Christmas despite all the difficulties this year.

"This Christmas song really speaks sa ating lahat, na kahit na marami tayong pinagdaanan this year ay dapat tuloy pa rin. Christmas is a celebration with our family," he said of "Tuloy na Tuloy pa rin ang Pasko," which is composed by Andrei Dionisio and arranged by Paulo Zarate.

"Ang mahalaga, magkakasama ang bawat pamilya sa Pasko. I know for sure makakabangon din tayong lahat. I love releasing Christmas songs kasi very important sa ating lahat 'yung Pasko. Christmas song brings the spirit, it gives us hope," he added.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The song "Sana Ngayong Pasko," on the other hand, is a classic composed by Jimmy Borja and arranged by Paulo Zarate.

Liang hopes to inspire more people through his Christmas songs, which are now available on various digital music platforms.

Watch more in iWantTFC

As for his Christmas wish, the singer shared: "My Christmas wish is for Filipinos to recover, to feel alive again, and to celebrate Christmas with love and hope. And let's all pray na mawala na ang COVID-19, maka-recover ang economy. Let's help each other. I also wish peace and joy."

Related video: