Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

MANILA - Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

In their respective Instagram accounts, the Kapamilya singers shared their messages for each other.

"Ten years with you," Velasquez wrote as she posted a photo showing them exchanging a sweet kiss during the ABS-CBN Christmas Special.

For his part, Alcasid posted a video featuring a song he performed with his wife.

In the caption, the singer said it serves as their "little gift" to "remind us all that in spite of everything, there is still so much to be thankful for."

"As my wife and I celebrate our 10th wedding anniversary, we want to share with you God's goodness in our union with the very gift that he gave us -- our love for music. God bless you and we love you all," he said.

Velasquez and Alcasid got married on December 22, 2010 at Terrazas de Punta Fuego in Nasugbu, Batangas.

