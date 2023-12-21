Actor Christian Bables, who leads the Metro Manila Film Fest entry 'Broken Heart’s Trip,' was visibly emotional after watching the final cut of the movie for the first time.

MANILA -- Christian Bables, who leads the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “Broken Heart’s Trip,” was visibly emotional after watching the final cut of the movie for the first time at its special screening in Quezon City.

Bables, who was in tears, shared that he was overcome by a sense of pride.

"Lagi naman gano'n 'pag first time mo mapanuod pelikula, nakaka-emo. Doon mo makikita puso at kaluluwa ng pelikula. And seeing 'Broken Heart’s Trip,' I am just so proud. Paulit-ulit, please allow us to be proud. We have a good film," he said after the premiere.

"Please allow me to be proud of our film. Kasi nakaka-proud talaga."

WATCH: Actor Christian Bables, who leads the Metro Manila Film Fest entry “Broken Heart’s Trip,” is emotional after the movie’s advance screening. (📹: Contributed Video) | via @annacerezo_ pic.twitter.com/vsf7jXnXyG — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 17, 2023

The “Dirty Linen” actor got candid and admitted that they know the comedy-drama is not gaining as much traction as compared to other MMFF entries. Nevertheless, Bables said he believes their film is still a must-watch.

"Aware kami sa lahat ng entries sa MMFF, aware kami sa fact na kami 'yung tinitingnan ng mga tao na medyo nasa bandang huli. But we deserve to be watched. This film deserves to be watched. Maganda ang pelikula ni Direk," he said.

Bables is confident that “Broken Heart’s Trip” hits all the marks movie-goers look for during the annual MMFF.

"We are very sure that we can give you a good movie. Hindi masasayang ang inyong pera sa panunuod. Please allow us to be confident, with all humility, maganda pelikula namin. Lahat ng aspeto na hinahanap ng manunuod ng pelikulang Pilipino tuwing MMFF, I think mabibigay namin," he said.

He went on: "We will make you happy, laugh, cry. We will make you feel things. Makaka-identify kayo. Sinisigurado namin lalabas kayo ng sinehan rich ang puso na dala-dala ninyo."

“We will make you happy, laugh, and cry.”



WATCH: Actor Christian Bables shares why Pinoys should watch their Metro Manila Film Fest entry “Broken Heart’s Trip”.



The actor promises that the film will be relatable. The MMFF entry will premiere in cinemas on Dec. 25. | via… pic.twitter.com/9wQanf7pSO — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 18, 2023

“Broken Heart’s Trip” will be showing in cinemas beginning Christmas Day.

