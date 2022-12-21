Home > Entertainment LOOK: Vic, Val and Tito Sotto perform VST & Co. hits ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 21 2022 11:40 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA -- Sotto brothers Vic, Val and Tito performed the disco hits of their '70s band VST & Company at a party. A video of the brothers performing "Disco Fever " "Tayo'y Magsayawan" and "Awitin Mo Isasayaw Ko" was uploaded on social media by Tito's daughter Ciara. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara Sotto (@pinaypole) “Awitin Mo at Isasayaw Ko” ignited the nationwide VST-mania, that became a disco craze around the country at that time. Behind the Music: 'Awitin Mo at Isasayaw Ko' by VST & Company Whatever happened to VST & Co’s Spanky Rigor? This moving docu has the answer and more Related video: Watch more News on iWantTFC Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, music Read More: Sotto brothers Vic Sotto Val Sotto Tito Sotto VST & Company /entertainment/12/21/22/beks-battalion-gears-up-for-us-shows-in-january/news/12/21/22/marcos-reaffirms-vow-to-build-1-million-houses-yearly/video/business/12/21/22/pse-very-bullish-for-2023-monzon/sports/12/21/22/morocco-world-cup-team-arrives-home-to-heroes-welcome/sports/12/21/22/fan-gloom-as-argentina-world-cup-victory-parade-ends-abruptly