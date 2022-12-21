Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Vic, Val and Tito Sotto perform VST & Co. hits

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2022 11:40 AM

MANILA -- Sotto brothers Vic, Val and Tito performed the disco hits of their '70s band VST & Company at a party.

A video of the brothers performing "Disco Fever " "Tayo'y Magsayawan" and "Awitin Mo Isasayaw Ko" was uploaded on social media by Tito's daughter Ciara.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ciara Sotto (@pinaypole)

“Awitin Mo at Isasayaw Ko” ignited the nationwide VST-mania, that became a disco craze around the country at that time.

Watch more News on iWantTFC
