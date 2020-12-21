'Together as One in 2021': Here are ABS-CBN's upcoming shows, offerings

MANILA — ABS-CBN has revealed its lineup of TV programs, movies, and streaming platform releases for the coming year, including the teleserye comeback of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, and a big-screen reunion of Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz.

Over a dozen new titles were introduced in the trailer dubbed “Together As One sa 2021,” from television series and Star Cinema films to iWant originals.

Among the new TV offerings are “Darna: The TV Series” starring Jane de Leon; “Huwag Kang Mangamba” starring Francine Diaz, Andrea Brillantes, Kyle Echarri and Seth Fidelin; “Init sa Magdamag” starring Yam Concepcion, Gerald Anderson and JM de Guzman; “La Vida Lena” starring Erich Gonzales, Carlo Aquino, Kit Thompson and JC de Vera; and “Almost Paradise” starring American actor Christian Kane and an ensemble of veteran Filipino actors.

It was also revealed that the still-untitled TV project of Bernardo and Padilla will be a romantic series about experiencing timeless love.

“Your Face Sounds Familiar” will also return for another season hosted by Luis Manzano.

Meanwhile, avid Kapamilya fans will definitely be excited about the upcoming movies for 2021.

Among the movie projects announced are those starring Bernado and Padilla; Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil; Kim Chiu; Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano; and Vice Ganda.

But the most exciting one is probably the big-screen reunion of Cruz and Alonzo, “No Goodbyes,” directed by Cathy Garcia Molina.

In addition to these, the other movies to come this 2021 are “Princess Dayareese” starring Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber; “Hello Stranger The Movie” starring Tony Labrusca and JC Alcantara; “Love or Money” starring Angelica Panganiban and Coco Martin; “Soul Sistahs” starring Karla Estrada, Melai Cantiveros and Jolina Magdangal; “Keys to the Hearts starring Zaijan Jaranilla and Sharon Cuneta; and “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan” starring Joshua Garcia.

Over at iWantTFC, there will be more series and movies including “Count Your Lucky Stars” starring Jerry Yan and Shen Yue; “Tenement 66” starring Francine Diaz and Francis Magundayao; “Hoy… I Love You” starring Jorross Gamboa and Roxanne Guinoo; the Thai series “A Tale of a Thousand Stars;” and “Unloving U” starring Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte.

ABS-CBN also announced the digital relaunching of MYX and MOR Philippines, as well as the upcoming digital concerts of Regine Velasquez, Piolo Pascual and Moira dela Torre.

Watch the video below to see the complete list of Kapamilya offerings for 2021. This clip aired during the ABS-CBN Christmas Special on Sunday.