Former sexy star Mark Joseph passes away

Mark Joseph rose to fame in the ‘80s for his roles in sexy films, including “Silip,” “Bold Star,” and “Tagos ng Dugo,” where he co-starred with Vilma Santos. Screengrab

MANILA — Former actor Mark Joseph passed away on Sunday due to skin cancer, his family has announced. He was 63.

Mark Joseph, whose real name was Ricardo Sarzuelo, died at his home in Marikina City at 10 p.m., his wife Miriam said, as reported by PEP.ph.

Sarzuelo’s wake is being held at De La Paz Funeral Homes in Pasig City, with his cremation scheduled on December 24, Miriam said.

Sarzuelo, who is also survived by his four daughters and his grandchildren, had been with his wife for 38 years.

“Alam mo ba na ‘yung 38 years na ‘yon, maghihiwalay lang kami, pinakamahaba na ang apat na oras? Napakabait niyang asawa at ama,” Miriam told PEP.ph.

Sarzuelo rose to fame in the ‘80s for his roles in sexy films, including “Silip,” “Bold Star,” and “Tagos ng Dugo,” where he co-starred with Vilma Santos.

After acting, Sarzuelo studied for a time in the US, leading to his career as a chiropractor in the Philippines.