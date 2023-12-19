Loonie releases comeback album 'Meron Na'

Loonie at the launch of his comeback album 'Meron Na.' Josh Mercado

MANILA -- With 2.8 million followers on Facebook, Loonie has been a staple artist in Filipino hip-hop culture for two decades, collaborating with big names like Gloc-9, Abra, and the late rap icon Francis Magalona who mentored and guided his career.

The rap superstar’s music and fashion style has influenced many generations. He became a household name after the release of his very first Fliptop video on YouTube, making him as the country’s Fliptop King.

His hit song “Tao Lang” made a huge impact, and is still one of the best hip-hop songs to date based on popularity and number of streams. The song received awards from Awit Awards and Urban Awards.

After his album “The Ones Who Never Made It,” he returned to the music scene with his comeback album “Meron Na,” which he launched last Sunday. Present during the launch were Gloc-9, Flow G, Smugglaz, Donnalyn Bartolome, Kiko Matos, and Believe Music executive Waheed Al Jarallah.

“After (my last album), maraming heartbreaks in terms of disappointments and unmet expectations, katulad nung song ko na 'Tao Lang' na hindi ko alam na hindi pala ako ‘yung may-ari. Marami akong pinagdaanang managers na nag-take advantage sa pagiging inosente ko sa business side ng music. Before kasi naka-focus lang ako sa art side,” Loonie said.

“During that time, medyo na-discourage ako na gumawa ng music. Hindi ko nakikita na nagme-make sense na gagawa ako ng music. Hindi mo puwedeng i-upload sa sarili mong channel. Iba ang kikita. Iba ‘yung yumayaman. During that time, mas pinili ko mag-gamble sa battle rap. Nag-act pa ako. Lumabas ako sa award-winning movie na ‘Respeto.’”

“Ngayon, 2023, nagkaroon ako nang magandang [collaborator] ‘yung Believe Music. Mayroong labels na kumakausap sa akin before pero hindi rin talaga nagme-make sense. Dito sa Believe Music, they let me keep the publishing, they let me be in charge sa booking, sa mga merch. Kumbaga nandoon pa rin ‘yung pagiging independent pero ramdam mo na sinusuportahan ka nila.”

About his new album with the carrier song “Pamanggulo,” he said, “They can expect pa rin the vintage Loonie — ‘yung nagustuhan nila sa akin sa lyrics and quotable. It has 12 songs.”

He dedicated the carrier song to "all the unseen and unappreciated people in our society," saying, "It means panabla or the one in the middle. Lahat ng mga taong nasa gitna na hindi naa-appreciate. Parang sa magkakapatid, laging tinatanong ang panganay at bunso, what about the middle child.”

“It’s a song about beginnings, endings, and everything in between,” he said.

“Meron Na” album has 12 songs — “Pamanggulo,” “Pikit,” “Tugmang Preso,” “Senyor,” “Kapayapaan,” and many more.

“Most of the songs here ay on the spot sa studio. Some of them are freestyle. Straight to the mic and edited it after. ‘Yun ang pinagkaiba niya. Before kasi I had to write it down. Ngayon, kung ano lang ‘yung naramdaman namin na on the spot. Pero nag-stay pa rin tayo sa tried and tested na formula. We mixed it,” he said.

Being one of the pillars of hip-hop in the country, Loonie also talked about his working experience with Magalona. He was actually one of the original crew members of Magalona.

“Kung hindi ko na-meet si Francis M, hindi ko mare-realize ‘yung potential ko na makaabot sa ganitong stage. Nung na-meet ko si Kuya Kiko, more than rap ‘yung natutunan ko sa kanya. How you carry yourself, how you answer interviews, how you deal with difficult people, paano ka makisama — ‘yan ‘yung mga na-impart niya sa akin. Pero lagi talaga kaming nag-uusap tungkol sa rap ni Kiko kasi rap nerd talaga siya. Well-versed siya. Magkaibigan talaga ang turingan namin. Hindi lang siya work. Equal niya akong itinuring. At ‘yan ang isang mahalagang natutunan ko sa kanya — to treat everyone equally,” recalled Loonie.

As for his advice for aspiring rappers: “Learn as much as you can from others. Matututo ka sa mga mali ng mga kuya mo, ng mga nauna sa’yo, ng mga kasamahan mo. Maging observant ka. Mas mahigpit na ang competition kasi lahat pwede nang maging instant star. Hindi mo rin masasabi na mas madali dati. Hindi mo masasabi na mas madali ngayon dahil totally specific ‘yung needs ng bawat isa sa magkakaibang era.”

As he looks towards the future, he’s hoping his new album will inspire the next generation of Filipino rappers.

He said he expects to be busy in 2024: “Looking forward to releasing more music, getting back sa rap battle scene, and mayroong US and Canada tours with Abra and Ron Henley. Mukhang magiging masaya talaga ang 2024.”