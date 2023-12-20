'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' stars Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson. Handout

KUALA LUMPUR — After five years and a pandemic, James Wan is back on the director’s chair for the much-awaited sequel "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

"Between Aquaman 1 and Aquaman 2, I did another movie called ‘Malignant’. Just a little bit of a palate cleanser, back to my horror roots and make a horror movie. And now I’m back," Wan told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

Wan added that there was so much story to tell after the first movie, which made him accept and say ‘yes’ to the sequel.

"I had the great time making the first one and I just felt like the story with Arthur, and all the characters in this film, I only got to tell half of it with the first movie. ‘Cause we set up a lot of things in the first one," he said.

Wan is famous for his horror movies but admittedly, he is having so much fun doing superhero movies, which to him is a herculean task to complete.

"The good thing to me is very obvious -- it’s such an honor and these movies are hard to do and a lot of people want to do it and only a handful of these movies get made. So I’m very honored to been a part of this world and to be literally be the one to make the first Aquaman movies," he said.

He agreed that movies are like time capsules and he hopes that future generations of filmmakers and movie fans would look back at his films as classics.

"I look back at Richard Donner's Superman, and years later he’s still the same Superman we compare Superman to. Hopefully, years from now people would compare future Aquamans to our film," said Wan.

With the success of the first Aquaman movie, expectations are high for the sequel. The first 15 minutes of the film, exclusively shared to invited journalists and influencers from Southeast Asia, was packed with visual effects, underwater action scenes -- and a lot of humor.

"The thing that I gravitated to the most in this movie, so much of the movie is technical, a lot of bluescreen, lot of action, lot of visual effects. But I really enjoyed the human aspect of it, which all superhero movies actually need. They can be larger than life but if you don't have the human aspect, you don't relate to the audience," he said.

He added: "And I really love the relationship of Arthur and his brother in this film. That is the heart, and I left the sibling rivalry that we have in this film."

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" starring Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson is now showing in theaters nationwide.

