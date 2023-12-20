For Tay Tawan, 'Beluca' fan meeting is 'best Christmas gift'

(L-R) Thai actors Tay Tawan, New Thitipoom, Off Jumpol, and Gun Atthaphan during their 'Beluca' fan meeting held at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on December 16, 2023. Photo from GMMTV's X account.

MANILA — For Thai actor Tay Tawan, their "Beluca" fan meeting is the "best Christmas gift" this year.

Tay, along with New Thitipoom, Off Jumpol, and Gun Atthaphan held their "Beluca" fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater, treating fans with songs and a Thai culture showcase.

Upon starting the fan meeting, Tay took the opportunity to teach his co-actors how to say Merry Christmas in Filipino.

"Maligayang Pasko" is one of the first Filipino phrases Tay learned from his fans, and he has treated it as a greeting whenever he meets Filipino fans.

The four artists also had solo performances with tracks from hit boys' love series and Thai songs.

But fans went wild when Off and Gun performed "Hook" together while Tay and New sang "Come Closer" on one stage.

Despite the long travels, Gun expressed his gratitude for the energy that his Filipino fans gave during the event.

"Thank you for giving good power, good energy. It may have been a bit tiring for travelling but after seeing everyone excited to see us, I'm not tired anymore," Gun said in Thai.

New also shared his appreciation to their fans: "Thank you for a warm welcome from the airport to here. I want to thank everyone for the good energy. We love you. Thank you."

True to what he first learned from Filipino fans, Tay said that the event was the "best Christmas gift," hoping to come back next year.

"Thank you so much for filling us with your amazing energy. You are the best Christmas gift for us. So, we want to come back here again and again and again. Thank you so much, we love you," Tay said.

Off agrees and said: "I would like to thank everyone making my day and everyone who went here are the most loud (crowd). I would like to come here every month."

Tay and New belong to the so-called "holy trinity" of the Thai boys' love (BL) series along with Off Jumpol and Gun Atthaphan for "Theory of Love" and Singto Prachaya and Krist Perawat for both "Sotus" and "Sotus S".

"Dark Blue Kiss" and "Theory Of Love" are available for streaming on iWantTFC and GMMTV's YouTube page.