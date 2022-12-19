'Ready na': Anne Curtis confirms acting return in 2023

Screen superstar Anne Curtis. Instagram: @annecurtissmith

MANILA — After taking “baby steps” this year, screen superstar Anne Curtis now appears set to be in full swing when it comes to her showbiz career.

Curtis had her fans cheering Monday as she confirmed that she will make her acting comeback in 2023 — over three years since her last major role.

Curtis was responding to a fan’s tweet asking her to return to drama. The fan included screenshots of Curtis during her recent “Magpasikat” number on “It’s Showtime,” where she portrayed a mother in search of her daughter.

“‘Hi Bye, Mama’ feels,” the actress replied, referring to the popular South Korean drama. “But seriously, wait na lang for next year. Ready na me.”

Hi Bye, Mama feels 🤍 but seriously, wait na lang for next year. Ready na me. ✨ https://t.co/Cjj5RF1fwY — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) December 19, 2022

The simple statement triggered speculation as to her comeback project, with some wishing it would be a series and others surmising a movie would be more in line with Curtis’ priorities, being a first-time mother.

Curtis had been on hiatus from showbiz for more than two years, during which she welcomed her first child, Dahlia, with her husband Erwan Heussaff. She resumed her TV career in May by co-hosting “It’s Showtime.”

Curtis’ last major acting project was the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival entry “The Mall, The Merrier,” which she filmed during the early stage of her pregnancy.

