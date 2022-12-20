Meet rising Pinoy hip-hop star YB Neet

Young Blood Neet — or YB Neet to the world at large — released his debut album, 'Big Ape', on streaming a year after he finished it. Handout

Good things come to those who wait. And those who work hard for it.

Rising hip-hop star Young Blood Neet — or YB Neet to the world at large — released his debut album, “Big Ape”, on streaming a year after he finished it.

When the album finally was available on streaming sites, everything took off.

Currently in Zambales for a show, YB took some time off to talk about how in the space of two years, his career has taken off.

“Siguro, mga positive messages kasi yung songs ko,” postulated the Pasay City native. Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent global lockdown, YB has always felt he should promote positivity and avoid the negativity.

“Marami na rin gumagawa nun,” he said of the social commentary that is also prevalent in Filipino hiphop and rap.

YB chooses to take a more motivational route when it comes to his writing. He explains, “Sinusulat ko kadalasan pampagana, pampagaan ng pakiramdam. Pag pinapakinggan nila, kumakalma sila. Pag bad trip na sila, YB Neet.”

Furthermore, YB’s lyrics draw from his own life’s stories. “Kasi yun yung dinadaan ko. Mahirap magsulat ng kanta na di mo nadaanan o naranasan.”

In two short years, YB has become a top draw. You can see the exponential rise in his music streams and music videos. From about 10,000 to several hundred thousand to the last videos hitting 1.8 million, 2.6 million, and the latest, 8.6 million for the new single, “Deym Dayz.”

It is the same for his songs on Spotify. From close to half a million to “Deym Dayz” at 2.5 million and climbing.

“Deym Dayz” was released on YB’s birthday this past July, is proof of his writing style. It speaks of his humble beginnings, and how it takes a dream to make big things happen. The song, which he collaborated on with Ex-Batallion member Flow-G, has already reached over eight million views on YouTube.

On his other single “Di Matangay”, YB worked with one of his idols, Omar Baliw. On his solo work, the groundbreaking single, “Balaclava”, is now at 1.7 million streams on digital and is continuously gaining traction four months post-release.

The “Dem Dayz” video is also an expensive one that hit over six digits given the huge cast, costumes and props, and the multiple sets.

If anything, it helped soothe the relationship between YB and his father.

Initially, YB’s father was not supportive of his aspirations to be a musician.

“Dati galit mga parents ko sa mga ginagawa ko. Ginagabi. Hindi raw ako artista. Narinig ko sa father ko. Hindi ako ma-gets ng tatay ko. Minsan hinintay ako ng 3am ng tatay ko para lang pagalitan ko. Masyado raw nakababa pantalon ko. Sabi ko na ganito ang expression ng hip-hop culture.”

“Nung napanood lang niya yung behind the scenes sa ‘Deym Dayz‘ natuwa siya. Naging proud siya kasi nakita niya na hindi basta basta yung pinasukan ko.”

And wait until YB takes his show abroad as there are talks to perform abroad.

The pandemic slowed the world down but not YB Neet. It was important for him to make the most of the time to perfect his craft and give it everything he’s got.

And now things are looking up, he isn’t going to rest on his laurels. YB Neet is going to seize the day.

“Big Ape”, YB Neet’s debut album along with other singles, tracks and collaboration, is now available to stream on Spotify, YouTube and YouTube Music, and Apple Music.

If there is one thing that is for sure, YB Neet has a lot more to say, and hip hop is his medium. As he churns out rhythm and rhyme a mile a minute, this gifted artist is focused on leaving his mark in the music scene and the best is yet to come.