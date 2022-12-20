MANILA -- JC Santos and Barbie Imperial are set to star in a new movie "A Cup of Flavor."

On Instagram, Santos expressed his excitement working with Imperial as he uploaded snaps taken from their set in Atok, Benguet.



"Beautiful Atok sunset view for our film! This time, working with this great actress @msbarbieimperial ! Ang ganda ng Pilipinas!," Santos captioned his post.

The upcoming film is directed by Ma-An Asuncion Dagnalan for 3:16 Media Network.

Santos and Imperial started shooting "A Cup of Flavor" last December 16, based on the social media post of Dagnalan.

Santos was last seen in the film "More Than Blue," while Imperial recently starred in the iWantTFC's original series "The Goodbye Girl."

Aside from "A Cup of Flavor," Santos will be part of the upcoming Kapamilya series "Dirty Linen," while Imperial will star in the upcoming movie "I Love Lizzy" with Carlo Aquino which opens in cinemas on January 18, 2023.

