MANILA -- Actress Iza Calzado and her husband, businessman Ben Wintle, marked their 4th wedding anniversary on December 19.

On Instagram, Calzado uploaded their wedding photos and shared her message to Wintle for their special day.

"A perfect day in paradise four years ago. Happy anniversary to the man who chooses me everyday. Thank you for teaching me what love is. Imperfect, we may be, but perfectly made for each other, we are," Calzado shared in one of posts.

Calzado and Wintle tied the knot at a resort in Palawan on December 19, 2018. They are now expecting their first child.

In her recent guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Calzado turned emotional as she thanked Wintle for taking good care of her and their baby.



"God has also revealed through this pregnancy just how amazing my husband is. It's not a perfect marriage, ours it's not. And this baby has revealed the true character and strength of my husband. Sobrang grateful ko lang talaga sa pagmamahal niya sa akin at sa baby namin 'yun lang," Calzado shared.

