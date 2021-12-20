Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence try to stop the world from ending in 'Don’t Look Up'

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in "Don't Look Up." Photo courtesy: Netflix "Don’t Look Up"

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence lead the star-studded cast of 'Don’t Look Up' where they play scientists who discover the extinction level event that the earth is facing.

"The message of the movie is so absolutely important: to believe in our scientific community. I wanted to tip my hat to people who devote their lives to this issue, who know what they're talking about," DiCaprio says.

In telling the truth, the experts in the satire movie face an avalanche of fake news and misinformation, much like real-life scientists, doctors and nurses do amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Himesh Patel, who previously starred in the Beatles-themed movie 'Yesterday,' asserts that the film is as timely as ever. "It resonated on one level initially when I read it before Covid because obviously, it's trying to say something about a lot of stuff that we're dealing with, and then of course, it took on a whole new meaning through everything that we've been through," Patel notes.

Jennifer Lawrence, who's expecting her first child, hopes that the film can help wake people up before it’s too late.

"I would really hope that audiences take away from this, that we don't need to be fighting ourselves. We should be fighting this common threat to humanity, which is the climate crisis and what we're doing to the planet, to our only home," Lawrence stresses.

Meanwhile, Meryl Streep plays a charming and power-hungry president who doesn’t think twice about misinforming the public if it suits her purpose. The award-winning actress says filming during the pandemic was difficult but the situation brought home the severity of their subject matter.

"We got into it and we got into the hardship of it and we got into the fact that that's what the movie is all about: the denial of science and all the things that are leading us to a brick wall," Streep says.

Actor-filmmaker Tyler Perry and Cate Blanchett play a pair of morning show hosts. Their characters mirror the complicity of some in the media in how they can obscure the severity of situations and hide lifesaving information from the audience. "It shows us how ridiculous we are as a society in the things that we pay attention to when there are things that are more important, so I gotta tell you that is what I love about being a part of this film," Perry shares.

The movie's all-star cast also includes Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Rob Morgan, and Jonah Hill. 'Don’t Look Up' starts streaming on Netflix on December 24.