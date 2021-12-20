Il Divo singer Carlos Marin passes away

Il Divo singer Carlos Marin has passed away.

Marin’s bandmates announced the unfortunate news on their official social media accounts, while paying tribute to their late friend.

“It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans,” the group said.

“There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace,” the group added.

Aside from Marin, the pop-opera group is composed of David Miller, Sebastien Izambard and Urs Buhler.

Martin’s cause of death was not immediately clear from the post although last December 16, the group said they were “hoping and praying” for the singer’s speedy recovery.