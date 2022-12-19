Around 48,000 Thomasians flocked to the UST campus to celebrate Paskuhan 2022. Kevin Alabaso, ABS-CBN News

After two years of being limited to an online platform, University of Santo Tomas’ annual holiday event has returned to the campus.

The Paskuhan festivities came back to its traditional in-person setting, garnering around 48,000 attendees composed of students, faculty, administrators, and alumni according to the official count by the end of the program.

UST’s Communication Bureau Director Philippe Jose Hernandez said that they expected a decrease in the number of attendees in this year’s Paskuhan as the event was only limited to Thomasians.

“The number of guests are within our estimated figure which is 40,000 to 50,000. [Back in] 2019, the number of attendees was at 100,000 but since we’re not letting non-Thomasians in, we expected that figure to be cut in half,” he told ABS-CBN News.

Hernandez added that the exclusion of non-Thomasians in this year’s festivities was made to easily track the health status of the attendees.

The official also said that he hopes this year’s Paskuhan return would spur a continuous celebration of the event.

OPM band Mayonnaise, Lola Amour, and Adie headlined the lineup for this year’s Paskuhan.

The event was organized by the Central Student Council and Student Organizations Coordinating Council.