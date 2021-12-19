WATCH: Jane de Leon in first 'Darna' teaser

MANILA – Kapamilya viewers finally caught a glimpse of Jane de Leon as Darna in the very first teaser of the much anticipated ABS-CBN adaptation of the Mars Ravelo superhero.

In the short clip which aired during the ABS-CBN Christmas Special on Saturday, de Leon can be seen in a series of action sequences, with one scene showing Iza Calzado’s character passing on the stone to her as the new Darna.

In another frame, de Leon can be seen talking to someone while saying, “Ang pinakamalaking kasalanan daw ay 'yung may kakayahan kang tumulong pero wala ka namang ginawa.”

The clip also gave a glimpse of Joshua Garcia as de Leon’s leading man Brian, and Janella Salvador as Valentina.

Cameras started rolling for the highly anticipated series on November 15, at ABS-CBN’s Hollywood-standard sound stages in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

The series is produced by the ABS-CBN entertainment unit JRB Creative Production, and it is under the helm of veteran filmmaker Chito Rono.

