Jordan Andrews and Eian Rances ended their journey as PBB housemates. Photos from PBB on Twitter

MANILA -- Jordan Andrews and Eian Rances ended their stint as housemates after they were evicted from the "Pinoy Big Brother" house in the ongoing season.

On Sunday's episode of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10," it was announced that Andrews and Rances will end their journey as housemates after receiving the least number of "save" votes.

Rances received only 2.72 percent of "save" votes, while Andrews got 4.53 percent.

With their eviction, Alexa Ilacad, Brenda Mage, Anji Salvacion and KD Estrada were given at least another week to stay inside the PBB house.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.