MANILA — ABS-CBN has revealed its lineup of TV programs, movies, and streaming platform releases for the coming year, including the teleserye comeback of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, and the new movie of Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil.

Over a dozen new titles were introduced in the video clip which was first shown during the "Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa't Isa: The ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2021."

Among the new TV offerings are “The Broken Marriage Vow” starring Jodi Sta. Maria, Zanjoe Marudo and Sue Ramirez; “2 Good 2 Be True” starring Bernardo and Padilla; “Love in 40 Days” starring Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte; “Darna: The TV Series” starring Jane de Leon; and “My Papa Pi” starring Piolo Pascual and Angelica Panganiban.

“I can See Your Voice” will also return for another season hosted by Luis Manzano.

Meanwhile, among the movie projects in 2022 are “The Breakup Trip” starring Soberano and Gil; “Love is Color Blind” starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano; and the MMFF entries “Love at First Stream” and “Whether the Weather is Fine” to be shown on Christmas day.

It was also revealed that aside from their movie comeback, Gil and Soberano also have a still-untitled TV project.

Over at iWantTFC, there will be more series and movies including “F4 Thailand Boys Over Flowers;” “Lyric and Beat;” “Sleep With Me” starring Janine Gutierrez and Lovi Poe; “Bola Bola” starring Francine Diaz and Akira Morishita; “Misis Piggy” starring Sylvia Sanchez and Ria Atayde; the third season of “Click Like and Share” starring Vivoree Esclito, Elmo Magalona, Jane Oineza, JC Alcantara, Shanaia Gomez and Mariano; “The Goodbye Girl” starring Elisse Joson, Loisa Andalio, Barbie Imperial, Maris Racal and Panganiban; “Tara G” starring Anthony Jennings, Daniela Stranner, Kaori Oinuma, JC Alcantara, Zach Castaneda, CJ Salonga and Esclito; and the second season of “He’s Into Her” with Mariano and Pangilinan.

ABS-CBN also announced the iQiyi original series “Saying Goodbye” starring Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes”, and “Hello Heart” with Gerald Anderson and Gigi de Lana.

Watch the video below to see the complete list of Kapamilya offerings for 2022..