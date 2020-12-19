‘Without basis’: Manila Diamond Studio responds to rival company’s claim over Jessy, Luis’s ring

MANILA — The jewelry company that redesigned Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola’s engagement ring has denied accusations of “unethical practices” and “credit-grabbing.”

This past week on Facebook, Manila Diamond Studio responded to the “defamatory” claim of rival company Radiant Lux Jewelry, which alleged that it was the original creator of the celebrity couple’s ring.

Calling it “simply without basis, in fact and in law,” the accusation, said Manila Diamond Studio, was an affront to its brand and “has caused damage to its longstanding business and goodwill.”

“It is more unfortunate that the false statements and the resulting controversy ruined one of the most memorable and meaningful miletstones in Mr. Manzano and Ms. Mendiola’s lives,” it added.

You can read the full statement below:

In a now-deleted social media post, Radiant Lux Jewelry said it felt the “need” to inform the public that the ring was its work, and that Manzano and Mendiola’s decision to credit it to Manila Diamond Studio instead was “very misleading and unethical.”

Mendiola responded angrily to the statement, recording a vlog in which she explained how Radiant Lux Jewelry “robbed” her of a milestone in her life by telling her of Manzano’s plan to propose ahead of time, which led to them having the ring reset.

She said that since Manzano had already fully paid for the ring they bought from Radiant Lux Jewelry, they had the right to do anything they want with it, including a redesign.

Manila Diamond Studio, of which Mendiola is a brand ambassador, was credited for the reset.