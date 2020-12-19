WATCH: First trailer for new ‘MayWard’ movie ‘Princess DayaReese'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — Enticed by the promise of money, a poor girl named Reese, who only wants to have her own “happy ending,” agrees to pretend to be a princess of a small kingdom, so that the real princess, whom she shares an uncanny resemblance with, can run away.

An offering by Star Cinema, “Princess DayaReese” follows Reese’s wacky misadventures as she tries to keep up the charade, that includes falling for a guy who knows her secret.

It reunites Maymay Entrata, who plays Reese, with her onscreen sweetheart Edward Barber, and Barry Gonzalez, the director of the last movie the love team appeared in, 2018’s “Fantastica.”

“Princess DayaReese” will be available to stream starting January 1, 2021 on KTX.ph, iWant TFC, TFC, Sky Cable PPV, and Cignal PPV, and on selected cinemas nationwide.

Its cast also includes Snooky Serna, Epy Quizon, Pepe Herrera, Chie Filomeno, Alora Sasam, Iggy Boy Flores, Neil Coleta, CJ Salonga, Gold Azeron, Christine Samson, Takuhei Kaneko, Big Mac Andaya, and Miko Penaloza.